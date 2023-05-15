Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-155). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 12-15, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 39 chances this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-14 10-9 8-10 9-12 12-14 5-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.