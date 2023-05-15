Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) will visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (25-15) at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 15, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Cody Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Rangers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Braves have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 5-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.