Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the second of a four-game series, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mets -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
  • When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have come away with 16 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 13-15 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 38 games with a total.
  • In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-13 10-9 7-9 9-12 12-13 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.