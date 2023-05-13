Bookmakers have set player props for Bo Bichette, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .345/.434/.568 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .278/.415/.591 so far this year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Berrios has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 61st, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1 vs. Rays Apr. 14 5.0 4 1 1 6 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 52 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .321/.360/.525 slash line so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Pirates May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has nine doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .310/.389/.521 on the season.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

