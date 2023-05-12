Friday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (16-21) against the New York Mets (18-20) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.65 ERA).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (149 total, 4.0 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule