How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Braves vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third-best in baseball with 60 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .463.
- The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (4-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Strider is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.
- Strider is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Martín Pérez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.