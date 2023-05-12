Braves vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) and the Atlanta Braves (25-12) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 12.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-2, 4.28 ERA).
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered 16 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 199.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Martín Pérez
