You can see player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having collected 28 goals and 43 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 9 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 7 2 2 4 4 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Nico Hischier has racked up 80 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 7 1 1 2 5 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3

