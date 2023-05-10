The San Francisco Giants (16-19) host the Washington Nationals (15-21) at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (1-1) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Gray is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Gray will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (1-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 7.33 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts this season, Manaea has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.3 innings per appearance.

