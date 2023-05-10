When the San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) face off in the series rubber match at Oracle Park on Wednesday, May 10, Sean Manaea will get the nod for the Giants, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +130. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

