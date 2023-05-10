How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 138 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (2-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Justin Verlander
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
