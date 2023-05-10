Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 109-101, on Monday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and added six rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson had 32 points, plus four rebounds and 11 assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|32
|4
|11
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|24
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|6
|10
|2
|2
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|23
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Max Strus
|16
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle averages 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Butler is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|26.8
|5.1
|4.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.3
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|22.7
|4.1
|5.2
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|16.2
|8.7
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.3
|4.2
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|1.8
|Kevin Love
|MIA
|8.6
|6.7
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|2.1
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.1
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
