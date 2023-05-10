Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (25-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-16) clashing at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 197 total runs this season.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

Braves Schedule