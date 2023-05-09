The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (31 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .277/.320/.420 on the year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .280/.336/.400 on the year.

Thomas has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (2-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 26-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.40), 30th in WHIP (1.133), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 10 6.0 6 4 4 6 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 45 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .344/.394/.534 so far this year.

Estrada will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .261/.438/.511 so far this year.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

