Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (15-19) matching up with the Washington Nationals (15-20) at 9:45 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (2-5) for the Giants and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (137 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

