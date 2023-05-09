Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 9
Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a bet on Embiid's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|33.1
|26.5
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|10.3
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|3.3
|PRA
|43.5
|47.5
|40.1
|PR
|39.5
|43.3
|36.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.0
|0.4
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Joel Embiid has made 11.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.8% of his team's total makes.
- He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.
- The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44.0 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.
- The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|46
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|39
|30
|13
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
