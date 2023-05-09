A couple of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Rafael Devers, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Red Sox are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-185). The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 20-10 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Atlanta has a 9-1 record (winning 90% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Atlanta has played in 35 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-13-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-8 15-3 8-5 16-6 15-8 9-3

