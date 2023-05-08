Thairo Estrada and Luis Garcia are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals square off at Oracle Park on Monday (at 9:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 29 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .271/.316/.421 so far this season.

Garcia will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .267/.326/.392 on the season.

Thomas enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 1

Bet on player props for Luis Garcia, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0 vs. Royals Apr. 9 6.1 3 1 1 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jake Irvin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .346/.399/.543 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (23 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.436/.517 so far this year.

Wade brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with four walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.