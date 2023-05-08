Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (15-18) and Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (14-20) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 8 at Oracle Park. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

The Nationals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-225). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won four out of the 11 games, or 36.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

