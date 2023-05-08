Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants (15-18) and Washington Nationals (14-20) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on May 8.

The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) for the Giants and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been victorious in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (132 total).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

