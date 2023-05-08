Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants (15-18) and Washington Nationals (14-20) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on May 8.

The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) for the Giants and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
  • The Nationals have been victorious in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (132 total).
  • The Nationals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 3 Cubs W 2-1 Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
May 4 Cubs W 4-3 Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
May 5 @ Diamondbacks L 3-1 Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
May 6 @ Diamondbacks L 8-7 MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
May 7 @ Diamondbacks W 9-8 Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
May 8 @ Giants - Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 9 @ Giants - Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
May 10 @ Giants - Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
May 12 Mets - MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
May 13 Mets - Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
May 14 Mets - Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.