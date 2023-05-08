Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
|Lakers vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Lakers have covered more often than the Warriors this season, sporting an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 9-11 against the spread compared to the 13-14-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Warriors are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is scoring 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.
- The Lakers are 24th in the NBA with 10.8 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Of the shots attempted by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.8% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been three-pointers (25.2%).
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.9 per game) and 21st in points conceded (117.1).
- The Warriors are best in the NBA in assists (29.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors are best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 16.6. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.
- Golden State attempts 52.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.5% of Golden State's buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.5% are 3-pointers.
