Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .228 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
