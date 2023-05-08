The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .228 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

