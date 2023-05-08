C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Giants Player Props
|Nationals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Giants
|Nationals vs Giants Odds
|Nationals vs Giants Prediction
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .250 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.