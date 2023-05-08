On Monday, Alex Call (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • DeSclafani (3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
