Sunday, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles and Tyler Wells, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 7, when he went 0-for-0 against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.
  • Arcia has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).
