On Sunday, Luis Garcia (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .252 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits eight times (28.6%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

