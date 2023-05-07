Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Luis Garcia (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .252 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits eight times (28.6%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
