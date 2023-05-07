Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .188 with a walk.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Vargas has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
