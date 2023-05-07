Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .246 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Nelson (1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
