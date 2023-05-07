The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has driven in a run in nine games this year (29.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 6.39 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
