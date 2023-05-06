The Boston Red Sox (20-14) ride a seven-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-5, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.44 ERA).

Phillies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Falter - PHI (0-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.44 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (0-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In six starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corey Kluber

Kluber gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.44 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 37-year-old has a 6.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Kluber is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Kluber will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

