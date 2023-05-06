The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Walker and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Call Stats

Alex Call has 23 hits with three doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .221/.320/.337 so far this season.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Apr. 29 5.1 7 4 4 3 1 vs. Royals Apr. 24 4.1 4 3 3 1 4

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 31 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .272/.312/.518 so far this year.

Walker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 33 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .324/.389/.578 slash line on the year.

Carroll brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .438 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers May. 3 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

