A pair of hot hitters, Christian Walker and Luis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 19 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 221 as a team.

Washington strikes out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.377 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill

