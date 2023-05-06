Saturday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (13-19) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 12 of 31 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (116 total).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule