When the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) and Washington Nationals (13-18) square of at Chase Field on Friday, May 5, Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-185). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-4, 2.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Alex Call hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.