Merrill Kelly will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Alex Call and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 18 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .352 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 115 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.7 times per game on average.

Washington averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Washington has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (2-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea

