Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Friday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-190). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Washington's past four contests have gone under the total, and the average total in that streak was 8.2.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

Washington is 7-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 31 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 7-6 5-9 8-8 10-10 3-7

