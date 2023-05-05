Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) and Washington Nationals (13-18) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (2-3) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (2-4).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (115 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule