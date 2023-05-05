Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) and Washington Nationals (13-18) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (2-3) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (2-4).
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (115 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|May 1
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|May 2
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
