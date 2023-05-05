Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .223.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).
  • In 26.9% of his games this season (seven of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 9
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.