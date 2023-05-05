Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .223.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).

In 26.9% of his games this season (seven of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings