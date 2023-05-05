Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .517 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (20 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (30.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
