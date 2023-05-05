Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .226 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has an RBI in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
