Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .230.
- Call has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.7% of those games.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
