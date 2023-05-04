Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Jameson Taillon, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 16 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 111 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (1-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb

