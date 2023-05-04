Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (15-15) and the Washington Nationals (12-18) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 4.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (40%) in those games.

This year, Washington has won three of nine games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (111 total, 3.7 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule