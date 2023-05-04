The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Thursday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Panthers have +170 moneyline odds against the favored Maple Leafs (-210).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Toronto's 89 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 43 times.

The Maple Leafs have gone 13-11 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Panthers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in six of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, Toronto is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Florida is 3-1 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (-133) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (-120) Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (-167)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (-120) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-149) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-154)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 3

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 6-4-0 6.3 3.5 3.4

