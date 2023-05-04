Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .231.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (15 of 25), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
