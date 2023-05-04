The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .231.

In 60.0% of his games this year (15 of 25), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (40.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

