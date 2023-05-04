Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .347, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.5% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (31.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 16, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
