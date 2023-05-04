Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
