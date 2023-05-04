Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings