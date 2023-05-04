Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 110 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .468 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Atlanta has scored 170 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.242 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Elder Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Wright Brayan Bello

