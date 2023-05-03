The Chicago Cubs (15-14) take the field against the Washington Nationals (11-18) on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.29, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.047 in six games this season.

He has five quality starts in six chances this season.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

