Nationals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
The Nationals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-200). An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (37.9%) in those games.
- Washington has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 29 chances this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-12
|7-6
|4-9
|7-8
|8-10
|3-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.